The Last of Us season 1 episode 3: ‘Long Long Time’ hopes

In just over two days, you are going to have a chance to check out The Last of Us season 1 episode 3 arrive on HBO. Isn’t it fair to see that this story is going to take things to the next level?

If nothing else, we do think that this story is going to expand the universe like never before. More so than getting any answers on Ellie as a potential cure for the cordyceps infections, we would advise you to look at “Long Long Time” as a deep-dive into humanity, and how far different people are willing to go in order to survive.

In particular, we would advise you to especially put the focus on Bill and Frank. These are new characters who will, at the very least, be essential to where Ellie and Joel are right now. They can give us more of a survivalist angle, potentially as people living separately from a big city out on the land. Maybe they’ve each found a way to see value in their existence. They also may have a use for Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal’s characters.

This episode is going to be a great examination into the abilities of our heroes to socially relate to the world around them, and the myriad of challenges that may face them because of their past. Distrust often breeds more distrust, and we wouldn’t be surprised if we end up seeing a lot of that coming with these particular characters. Joel doesn’t seem kind to strangers, and this could be a problem the further this particular story goes.

Beyond just what happens with Joel, Ellie, Frank, and Bill, you should also wonder this: Will we see something different with the flashbacks? There were some interesting clues that are being presented in regards to flour, of all things, and this is a subject we will revisit down the road.

What are you most interested in seeing moving into The Last of Us season 1 episode 3?

