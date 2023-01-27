Law & Order: SVU season 24: Did Benson, Stabler kiss?

We know that there are a few different things to discuss on the subject of Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 12, but we want to keep it simple: Did we see Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler kiss over the course of the episode?

If you saw some of the preview in advance of this installment airing, then you probably saw Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay’s characters leaning in, almost as though they were ready for a certain lip-lock. Meanwhile, Meloni played coy on the possibility during an appearance on The Today Show this week. While there are things that probably need to be worked out for the two of them in order to make a romantic relationship a reality long-term, we certainly think that they could get there.

Yet, everything starts with just one kiss, a move that could push these two characters in a very specific direction. We already know that the feelings are there! Acting on them is really the next step.

So what happened? – Well, the two didn’t actually kiss, but they came close! Heck, Olivia even made it clear that she wanted to! She just stopped out of concern that it would not work. It’s clear that things are a little more complicated here than it would be in regards to your average relationship. Remember, after all, that they have such a long history, Benson has Noah to think about, and they each have extremely intense jobs that command a lot of their focus. If it doesn’t work, it could change things.

Go ahead and consider this a reminder that even though Benson and Stabler are far from your average people, they still process and handle feelings the same way as all of us.

Related – Check out some more information right now on Law & Order: SVU, including what else could be coming up next

What did you think overall about the events of Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 12?

What do you also want to see from Benson and Stabler moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







