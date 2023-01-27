Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 6 episode 12 news

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? We’ve had a nice little run through the month of January, so is that continuing?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to say things are coming to a screeching halt … at least for the time being. There is no new episode planned for SWAT tonight, but the good news is that this is a pretty brief hiatus! Shemar Moore and the rest of the cast will be back come Friday, February 3, and with a story titled “Addicted” that is going to be both action-packed and personal for some of the team.

To get a few more details here, go ahead and check out the full SWAT season 6 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Addicted” – The SWAT team races to stop a gunman targeting rehab centers and those he considers responsible for his brother’s death. Also, Deacon is caught off guard when his wife, Annie (Bre Blair), makes a parenting decision that has unexpected consequences for their daughter, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Feb. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The current state of the season

How are things looking when it comes to a season 7 renewal? While nothing has been confirmed and you still need to watch live, let’s just say that there are plenty of reasons for optimism at the time of this writing. The live ratings are almost equal to what they were in season 5 at this point, and the show is actually up more than 15% in total viewers. Chalk this up to a loyal fan base alongside the strong performance of both Fire Country and Blue Bloods — these shows, in tandem, have created a really strong lineup overall.

Odds are, we’ll have a chance to learn about a renewal before May — at least per past CBS patterns.

What do you most want to see on SWAT season 6 episode 12 when the series returns?

Is there anything in particular you most want to see? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stay tuned for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







