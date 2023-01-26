Poker Face season 1 episode 5 air date, Peacock schedule

Following today’s four-episode premiere, do you want to know something more about Poker Face season 1 episode 5? Within this piece we’ll break down when that airs, and then also look at the overall schedule at Peacock.

Before we even go far into this article, we should do our best to give a stamp of approval to the retro-themed mystery-of-the-week series. You’ve got some great people involved here, whether it be star Natasha Lyonne or executive producer Rian Johnson. You can also argue that we’ve got a streaming service that is desperate for a huge hit. Peacock found something big in the unscripted realm this year in The Traitors, and we actually think that this, coupled with Poker Face, could put the streamer in a really exciting direction as we move forward through the rest of the year.

If you were hoping that Poker Face was going to give you four episodes next week, though, prepare to be disappointed. We’re not going to end up being that lucky. Instead, the plan at the moment seems to be starting next week, getting a new episode every seven days. A report over at Newsweek suggests that the finale is set for Thursday, March 9.

One of the things we’re most curious about right now is what the week-to-week audience growth is going to look like for this show. It’s really smart that we aren’t getting every single episode right away, largely because we think it’s going to spread rather quickly via word-of-mouth. There are a lot of potential viewers who may not have Peacock, and there needs to be a real effort to acquire them!

What we’re trying to say is this: Don’t be surprised if you start seeing a lot of commercials highlighting this show if the streaming service likes what they see when it comes to early numbers.

