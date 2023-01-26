Walker: Independence season 1 episode 11 return date at The CW

Following what you see tonight on The CW, do you want to get the Walker: Independence season 1 episode 11 return date? If so, we more than understand! The show has only been back from hiatus for a little while, and we 100% understand anyone frustrated that we gotta go through with this all over again.

Yet, this is exactly where we are. At the time of this writing, the Katherine McNamara series is not coming to be coming back next week. Not only that, but there is also no evidence that we’re going to be seeing it the following week, either. The absolute earliest it could return is on Thursday, February 16, and we certainly hope that there’s going to be a little bit more news shared about what lies ahead over the next week or so. (At the moment, there is no Walker: Independence season 1 episode 11 synopsis out there.)

What we can say in terms of the grand scheme of things is rather simple: This is going to be arguably the biggest episode of the series so far coming up. Following the Nexstar acquisition The CW decided to not give any of their freshman series more than the standard thirteen episodes. Because of this, we’re going to be seeing the finale before too long and almost everything you see in episode 11 could segue over to the final episodes for now.

It would be nice to know before May if we’re going to get a Walker: Independence season 2, but we gotta be prepared for this to take a good while! The only thing we know about The CW’s future plans is that they would like to appeal to an older audience — a Western like this has potential in doing this, but we recognize that there are no guarantees.

What do you most want to see on Walker: Independence season 1 episode 11 when it airs?

Beyond just that, how are you feeling about a season 2 at the moment? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: The CW.)

