Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: More positive signs?

Obviously, it goes without say that we want a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date — almost everyone in the known universe does! We are talking here about one of the most-popular comedies of a generation and one that could be bringing a certain degree of finality to the table coming up. It is true that season 3 could end up being the final season — or, if nothing else, it is the end of the arc originally devised by Jason Sudeikis.

So what’s making us hopeful that we are going to be getting some news in the relatively-near future? There are a few reasons to have a little hope, and it starts with the premiere of Shrinking, a new series at Apple TV+, overnight. There’s a chance that something gets announced in conjunction to it.

If not that, let’s also remember for a moment that this is the perfect window for a Ted Lasso season 3 announcement, provided that the goal is to put it out in late March or early April. Earlier today, HBO announced that the third season of Succession is coming on March 26. If they are willing to share premiere-date news now, why wouldn’t the folks at Apple TV+ want to do something similar? We tend to think that the soccer comedy is just as important to them, if not more so, than the Jeremy Strong drama is to HBO.

In general, the fact that Ted Lasso was mentioned and acknowledged at the recent TCA Winter Press Tour event is the last major glimmer that some big reveal is coming soon. After all, the streamer did not mention shows like The Morning Show and Severance, which won’t be coming back for a while.

We realize that it’s been a long wait — a longer one, in fact, that most of us expected. Yet, you can breathe easy knowing that we’re inching closer to the end of it.

