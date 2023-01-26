The Good Doctor season 6 episode 11 spoilers: A job in danger?

As some of you may now be familiar, The Good Doctor season 6 episode 11 is slated to air on ABC come Monday, January 30. Want to know more about it?

Well, for starters, the title of “The Good Boy” is a reference to the Shaun – Lea story, which seems to be taking place outside of the St. Bonaventure Hospital. They’re going to do their best to tend to an injured dog, and this could serve as a precursor to how they handle things as parents. There is a lot for them to tackle here, and both of them probably need to be prepared for some bumps in the road.

For a few more details now on what lies ahead, including whose job could be in danger, check out the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 11 synopsis:

“The Good Boy” – On the way to their babymoon, Lea and Shaun get a quick lesson in parenting when they rush to aid an injured dog. Meanwhile, Dr. Danica Powell secretly performs an operation on a friend that could jeopardize her career on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, JAN. 30 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Our question for Dr. Powell at the moment is pretty darn simple: Why do this? Well, we tend to imagine that there was a good reason why this operation needed to be secret, but we’re not sure that anyone else is going to view it the same way after the fact. If something goes wrong with the procedure, we can’t even begin to wonder the myriad of problems that could plague her career as a result.

Are Shaun and Lea going to become parents this season?

That’s what the timeline seems to suggest! We just hope that the two have a peaceful next several episodes, given that we’ve already seen Lea have enough health complications and we don’t need to see any more added stress.

