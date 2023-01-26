Severance season 2 premiere date: Coming before the fall?

Is there a chance that we could see a Severance season 2 premiere date at Apple TV+ before we get around to the fall? With a show this good, there’s always going to be that desire to see it as soon as humanly possible.

Unfortunately, the reality is that quality takes time, and the Adam Scott series is certainly not one to be rushed. Filming has been going on for a few months now, but it seems as though there are a few months still to go. Even after that, there’s a lengthy period of post-production required to get Severance in tip-top shape.

With all of this spelled out, we do currently think it’s a toss-up as to whether or not we see the second season 2 before the fall. If we do, we’re talking really late summer — think along the lines of August or early September. Apple TV+ is rather lucky in that they have a lot of big hits coming this calendar year. We tend to think that we’ll start with Ted Lasso season 3 in late March or early April and following that, we will see the third season of The Morning Show in June. Following that, maybe we can dive into Severance … but that’s just our own personal hope. Shows often take longer than anyone would think, especially ones that have a lot of creative ambition. This is why it wouldn’t shock us at all if we are diving into the innie/outie worlds again come mid-October or somewhere in that vein.

Will we at least have a premiere date announcement before the fall? We never want to guarantee anything as a 100% thing, but it does feel pretty darn likely that this is going to be the case. There’s just no real reason for the streaming service to hold out longer than this.

One other thing to remember: Apple TV+ is not going to give you all of season 2 at once. That weekly release pattern makes it that you won’t have to wait as long as you would a show on Netflix, for example.

