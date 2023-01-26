What are the chances you end up seeing a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date before summer rolls around?

If you’ve read in the past, then you’ve most likely seen us say that pending some last-minute surprise, we anticipate that the Joseph Sikora series is going to be coming back in either late May or early June. However, we say this knowing full well that the folks at Starz have technically not said anything about a specific start date. They’ve reminded people that another season is coming and that’s more or less it.

Even with this uncertainty in mind, we’ll still say this: We’re about 85% confident that Power Book IV: Force will be back before late June. Remember that Sikora himself has guessed the show could be back in May, though of course the network has the final say on this stuff. It makes sense for the Tommy spin-off to follow Power Book II: Ghost, which is set to premiere on March 17.

There is also another variable in here that is super-important to remember: Starz has already confirmed that Outlander season 7 is going to be premiering in the summer! It’d be somewhat unusual for the network to launch two of their bigger shows at exactly the same time. There could be a little overlap here between the time-travel drama and Force, but that is most likely it.

The most likely scenario

Things will be cleared up in regards to the season 2 premiere date this spring, around the same time that Ghost premieres. We’d love to get something definite before then, but Starz has a habit of announcing premiere dates two / two and a half months away. Mid-March tends to fit the bill the best, and we’ll just have to be patient and hope for a tease or two before then.

Do you think we will see Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere before the summer?

