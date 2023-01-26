Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 12 scoop!

Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? For anyone out there excited to get more news on the subject, let’s just say we are happy to help!

Last week, we know there were some viewers bummed-out to realize that the crime procedural was not back on the air … and unfortunately, we have the same thing to say today. We’re not going to be getting a new episode in a matter of hours, but the silver lining is that you will see one before long! CSI: Vegas is currently slated to return on Thursday, February 2 with “When the Dust Settles,” a story that could prove fascinating for a few different reasons.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and read the season 2 episode 12 synopsis below:

“When the Dust Settles” – Catherine’s day off with her granddaughter gets interrupted when a woman wakes up from a four-year coma and remembers details from the night her sister died, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Feb. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

One thing we absolutely do like about this story on the surface is the opportunity it proves to let us learn more about Catherine almost right away — who doesn’t want to follow a character like this on their day off? We had a very memorable episode of Criminal Minds that was in this vein and it does allow for all sorts of depth that you don’t tend to get in any other situation.

Now, we hope that over the course of the next few weeks, there is a little more news to share when it comes to a season 3 renewal! We’ve seen some comedies get renewed by CBS this week, so why not add to this a familiar drama? Hopefully, we’ll at least know something by the time April rolls around…

What do you most want to see when CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 12 airs on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







