Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Season 6 February news

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? We know that there’s a lot of fun stuff coming for the comedy … so are we actually there yet?

Well, let’s just go ahead and share some of the bad news — there is no new installment tonight on the air. Luckily, February sweeps is coming and with that in mind, there is a ton of great stuff coming around the bend! Take, for example, a chance to see Mandy’s mother, and also a very awkward attempt for Sheldon to make friends.

Just in case you want to see a few other details all about what lies ahead, we’re here to help! Just take a look at the Young Sheldon synopsis below for the next couple of episodes…

Season 6 episode 11, “Ruthless, Toothless and a Week of Bed Rest” – Sheldon learns the university is building a database without him. Also, Mary takes care of a bedridden Mandy and Meemaw, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Feb. 2 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 6 episode 12, “A Baby Shower and Testosterone-Rich Banter” – Mary butts heads with Mandy’s mother, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), and Sheldon attempts male bonding, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Feb. 9 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Rest assured that there is still a LOT to come even after these episodes air! One of the great things about how Young Sheldon was scheduled this season was that CBS wanted there to be a lot of content moving into the later part of the winter / spring, and they succeeded in that! With that, we’re prepared for a number of big milestones, even if some of that involves a little bit of happiness and then also heartbreak. Everything under the sun is still feasible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

