Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 13: ‘Punch Drunk’

Are you prepared for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 13 to come on NBC next week? Let’s just say that this could be very much an episode about actions and consequences.

Let’s just start off this preview by noting the following: At this point, we don’t think anyone is surprised by some of what is going on. We know that one Elliot Stabler may be used to being undercover, but can the same be said for all of his team. Also, what is the limit everyone is willing to go for the sake of justice? We know that these are questions that the spin-off has raised in the past, but at the same time, they often find themselves presented through a new lens.

To get a few more details now about the future (and a story titled “Punch Drunk”), check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 13 synopsis below:

02/02/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler and Teddy Silas hatch a plan to turn the club into an indispensable venue for Murphy’s illegal dealings. Jet blurs the lines between real life and her undercover persona. Bell tries to convince Thurman to take her investigation seriously. TV-14

Will this episode lead to some big revelations? Maybe in due time, but more so than that we’d remind you that this chapter of the franchise has a tendency to play things out for a while. We don’t think everything is going to be totally resolved, especially when it comes to Jet. We like that we have more serialized arcs here, especially when you have delicate operations surrounding Stabler that take some time to plan. After all, hence the “organized” in organized crime. You can’t just turn up and arrest some of these people; they have protections, and you have to figure out what to do in order to better take them on after the fact.

Is there anything that you especially want to see entering Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 13 on NBC?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







