AGT: All-Stars episode 5 lineup: Peter Rosalita & Archie Williams

Monday night on NBC is going to bring you AGT: All-Stars episode 5 — we’re getting close to the end of the first round! There are ten more acts performing in this episode and from here, two more will be selected for the finale. Remember that after this, there is one more preliminary show to go and from there, we set the stage for the grand finale.

So who will be hitting the stage this time around? Think in terms of singers, magic acts, a ventriloquist, and other familiar faces from all over the world.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for news on AGT: All-Stars!

The following acts have been confirmed (via Gold Derby) as being a part of the upcoming show:

Peter Rosalita – A fantastic young singer relatively fresh within the AGT world; don’t be surprised if he gets a Golden Buzzer or goes all the way through!

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team – Speaking of possible Golden Buzzers (it’s probably a group thing this time), you have to imagine they are going to be top contenders based on what we’ve seen from them in the past.

Archie Williams – His first performance in the US went viral, largely due to his vocals and his story after being wrongfully incarcerated for so many years.

Mandy Harvey – She is a former Golden Buzzer herself, a fantastic singer who just so happens to be deaf. She could do well here!

Yumbo Dump – They’ve performed all over the world and are known mostly for making unique sounds with their stomachs.

Mervant Vera – One of the most unique magicians in AGT history, largely due to his ability to combine magic with hip-hop.

Axel Blake – He is the most-recent winner of Britain’s Got Talent, and is also a brilliantly funny comedian.

Tom Ball – This is fascinating. Tom competed in the same season of BGT as Axel, and ended up finishing third. A potential rematch here?

Jasper Cherry – Can another young magician from the world of BGT excel on this show after Aidan McCann? We’re about to find out.

Ana-Maria Mărgean – Finally, we have another winner — a ventriloquist from the Romanian version of the show.

Related – Check out the results from this past episode

Who are you the most excited to see moving into AGT: All-Stars episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







