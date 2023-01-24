Wednesday season 2 premiere date: A worst-case scenario?

No matter when Wednesday season 2 premieres at Netflix, we know there’s some potential for some fantastic storytelling. The success of season 1 is of course setting the bar sky-high, and the only thing that we hope is that the writers and producers are ready to reach it.

When it comes to the story of the Jenna Ortega series, we’re not even willing to entertain what the worst-case scenario could be! Yet, we do think there’s something to talk through when it comes to the show’s eventual return.

The first thing that we absolutely should note is that the second season does not have even a confirmed premiere window, let alone a premiere date. That shouldn’t be some sort of huge, jaw-dropping surprise given that we only found out about the second season’s existence a short period of time ago. There is no filming timeline as of yet, and this more than anything else will really determine when we could dive into this world again.

With that premiere window in mind, we do tend to think the worst-case scenario release-wise for Wednesday is that we are stuck waiting until late 2024 to see it. We tend to think that the upcoming episodes will take six months to film, and that’s without thinking about the months of post-production required after the fact. If production starts this summer, it may not end until early next year, and then you have editing and special effects. Then, Netflix may keep it on the shelf for a month or two if they’re airing other big shows and they’re trying to space them out! Remember that we’re expecting both Squid Game and also Stranger Things at certain points next year, and we’re thinking that 2024 could be the most dominant 12-month stretch in the streamer’s history.

Would we love to see Wednesday back in the late winter or spring next year? That’s still the best scenario in our mind, so we’ll see what happens with production in the months ahead.

What do you think is a worst-case scenario when it comes to a Wednesday season 2 premiere date?

