Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: The right reveal

What is the right reveal going to be when it comes to a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date? It goes without saying, but we want it back soon. The question here, of course, is how soon we’ll actually get it.

If you have already been reading some of our updates on this subject, there are a couple of things you probably know already. Take, for starters, that the show could very well be back in either late May or June. That means that if we’re to follow some of Starz’s traditional release patterns, we should get some news at some point in March. To be specific, we could see it when we get around to the Power Book II: Ghost premiere. Doesn’t that make the most sense? It certainly does when it comes to the timeline!

Now, there are a couple of ways that the network could choose to reveal something here. For starters, they could make a Power Book IV: Force premiere date announcement via press release in mid-March, right before the premiere of Ghost on the 17th. There’s a lot of logic in doing that, mostly in that it will stop the questions about the Tommy Egan show and viewers can just kick back and enjoy the other spin-off.

Of course, they could choose to reveal the date in a preview right before Ghost, as well, almost as a way of giving the show some added synergy with the rest of the franchise. It never hurts to have that! This is actually what we’d personally suggest as the right reveal, but the folks at Starz do tend to go more for the traditional press-release route.

Ultimately, let’s just hope that the network does what so many of us expect and give us some news sooner rather than later — there’s no real reason to delay season 2 longer than the time we’ve already specified!

Is there anything that you would like to see entering Power Book IV: Force season 2, no matter when it premieres?

