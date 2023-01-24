Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Any season 6?

Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? After the way that this most-recent episode concluded, we more than understand wanting more. After all, there were so many loose ends left open, whether it be the future relationship status of Max Goodwin or how Luna ends up becoming the medical director at New Amsterdam when she becomes an adult so many years down the road.

We certainly do think that there could be more stories within this hospital world worth telling but, unfortunately, you aren’t going to have a chance to see them tonight. The story is done following last week’s series finale, and there is no news at the moment on a revival or spin-off at some point down the road.

Could NBC have done something more within this world? We tend to think so, since you could’ve made a case for Helen Sharpe’s story trying to change things in the UK — or, how the hospital staff react to Max’s departure overseas, where he is going to work with the World Health Organization.

So rather than hold out hope for some other spin-off or off-shoot, we would suggest that the best thing to do here is hope to see a lot of the cast members in some other great projects. We know that both Freema Agyeman and Ryan Eggold have booked some other stuff already, and we tend to think that most everyone else is going to have no problem finding other series. While we were frustrated with some story decisions here and there, we can’t say that we’re altogether mad about any of the performances we had from start to finish.

(Of course, we’re still holding out hope that Eggold could depart for The Blacklist … not that this is going to happen for obvious reasons.)

