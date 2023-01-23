NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 13 return date hopes at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, doesn’t make sense to want the NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 13 return date? For us, we know that it’s going to be great to get more of the show as soon as possible.

Of course, we wish that meant getting another episode next week … but it doesn’t look like we’re going to be anywhere near this lucky. After getting three straight weeks’ worth of installments, the network is going to be putting the Vanessa Lachey series on hiatus. Instead, the plan is that we’re going to see the show return when we get around to Monday, February 6, and the same can be said for both the flagship show and some of the scripted comedies on the CBS lineup.

So why not give us four straight January episodes? Ultimately, it has a lot to do with saving some good NCIS: Hawaii content for other points down the road. After all, if you are the network, do you really want to give away all of hour good stuff at once? You want to have a stretch of stories to tell for the all-important February sweeps period, and you may also need to give the post-production team enough time to get some more episodes in the can. This is, after all, one of those shows that films at the same exact time episodes are airing.

The biggest thing we’re bummed about is that as of this writing, there isn’t all that much in the way of news on what lies ahead. This means no real clarity on whether or not we’re going to see Lucy back in the next episode, or what sort of cases Jane Tennant and the rest of the team will be forced to take on. We’re hoping for awesome stuff, but are also aware that we may have to wait a good while for some of it.

Also, let’s cross our fingers for a season 3 renewal! We already know that the Los Angeles-based show is ending…

