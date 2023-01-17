Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS: Hawaii? Lucy Tara still gone?

Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS: Hawaii and her role of Lucy Tara? One week after the crossover, and we think these questions may still be out there.

As for the reason why, it’s rather simple: There is no clear evidence that the series regular is going to be back for tonight’s new episode, even though she was present briefly for the crossover. Ultimately, that didn’t mean that she is back in the Aloha State — she was brought in to help with the three-part event in Los Angeles, and that’s about it for now.

Rest assured, though, that Yasmine’s appearance in the crossover was meant as a reminder that you will be seeing more of her in Hawaii down the road! The actress is not leaving the show; rather, she is currency balancing out a number of different things. We tend to think that whenever she does come back, the writers will make a pretty big deal out of it as they very well should. Not only do fans love Lucy Tara, but they also love the Lucy – Whistler relationship. This is, after all, one of the happier couples that we have on TV right now and they mean a lot to a number of viewers.

While we are having a lot of stories without Lucy right now, our hope is that she’s back in plenty of time to be essential for the home stretch of the season. That way, there can be some real momentum and not anywhere near as much concern as to whether she’s going to be gone for any given episode. We love her relationship with Whistler, but there’s also a lot of great reactions that she has with a number of other characters in the cast, as well.

