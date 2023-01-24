Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS: Hawaii? Lucy Tara’s status

Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS: Hawaii at some point in season 2 — or has it already happened? Over the past few weeks, we know that these questions have been floating around there, and really for understandable reasons. After all, she’s been gone for the vast majority of the story as of late!

To be specific, think about it like this: The only time we’ve really had a decent chunk of Lucy Tara was in the three-part crossover event, and she didn’t even interact with that many of the NCIS: Hawaii characters. She hasn’t stepped foot on the islands in a good while, and while her absence was written into the story, that doesn’t make it any less frustrating. Entering tonight’s new episode, she’s not featured in any promotional material and it’s reasonable to guess that she is gone all over again.

So is there going to be a chance to see Lucy before too long? Well, we know that she will be appearing on NCIS: Hawaii in the future and that Yasmine has not departed the show. There are logistical reasons for the absence this time around, and we just hope that distance makes the heart grow fonder! The writers have done at least a pretty good job of using Whistler to give us a few updates on her status at sea, and we hope that continues for however long she is gone.

Also, isn’t it appropriate that we also see some evolution to the character when she comes back? We do think that being away from your team and your established world for so long has the ability to be transformative; let’s just hope that it does not inspire her to be gone for a long stretch of time again down the road.

Fingers crossed that whenever Lucy does come back, she’ll be around for the rest of the season and the breaks are 100% done.

Related – Get more news on NCIS: Hawaii, including when the next episode is going to air

Do you want to see Yasmine Al-Bustami return to NCIS: Hawaii season 2 at some point soon?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do that, stay tuned to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







