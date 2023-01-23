Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Could we really wait until May?

For a lot of people, May has to be a worst case scenario for a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date, at least based on what we know now.

Just think about it for a minute — we’ve already heard that the Jason Sudeikis series (which finished production in November) will be on Apple TV+ at some point in the spring. Meanwhile, we also feel pretty confident that the show is going to be coming back during the current Emmy eligibility window, which wraps up June 1. We wouldn’t worry about the show pushing past that point. It’s hard to imagine this show coming back even close to the end of May.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we’d honestly be shocked if the streaming service even makes us wait this long. After all, there’s really no need to drag out the hiatus for this long a period of time. We tend to think still that either late March or April are the most likely scenarios, mostly in that it gets a lot of episodes in for Emmy season and beyond just that, it also takes advantage of an open spot on the Apple TV+ schedule. We’ve said this before, but we still feel like the service is going to want to transition from this show over to The Morning Show during the summer and then after that, jump right over to Severance in the fall. They could create a pretty seamless lineup here from one show to the next and we feel pretty confident that they’d love to do something like that.

Our feeling is that there will be some episodes of the soccer comedy in May; however, they’ll probably be around the middle of the season. Let’s just hope that this show fires on all cylinders and ends up being as funny and as moving as everything that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

