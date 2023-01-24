AGT: All-Stars: Aidan McCann gets Heidi Klum Golden Buzzer!

Tonight’s AGT: All-Stars episode brought a considerable bit of magic to the table, and also a Golden Buzzer for Aidan McCann!

Aidan is not someone who was altogether familiar to U.S. audiences, as his claim to fame comes courtesy of Britain’s Got Talent. Being a kid magician can be tough, since you need to be able to deliver your tricks while also not appearing nervous and still having charisma. This is something that can take years to perfect, especially since there are a lot of magician-averse people out there just waiting for you to mess up.

Luckily, McCann didn’t do that, and delivered what we thought to be a really fun performance! We’ve seen some relatively similar variations to this stunt before, since effectively this is predictive magic — some would even call it mentalism! Having it be based on superheroes and a color-coordinated outfit was a really nice tough, since it felt well-suited for his age group and also some of his own personal interests. He didn’t try to force himself to be someone else; rather, he let the judges come into his world!

Of course, we got a tale of two very different magicians within this episode, as you also had a chance to see the return of The Sacred Riana to the stage. She is brilliant in her own right, but we’re not stunned at all that she did not receive a Golden Buzzer. After all, just remember for a moment that horror acts are often divisive and with that in mind, we don’t tend to see them get this sort of recognition.

Now, let’s just hope that Aidan has a few more tricks up his sleeve as we prepare for the end of the season! He’s got a ticket to the final and that’s a heck of a good opportunity.

What do you think about Aidan McCann getting Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer on AGT: All-Stars episode 4?

