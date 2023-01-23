True Detective season 4 premiere date: The best chance?

When in the world are we going to see the True Detective season 4 premiere over at HBO? It’s something that we remain curious about, even if there are a few small breadcrumbs that we can follow here.

First and foremost, let’s remember here that season 4 is going to be on the air at some point this year. That is something that you can 100% rely on. The question marks of course come in the finer details. This is what we would consider among the network’s A-tier shows — it’s up there with the likes of House of the Dragon, Succession, and Euphoria, even if season 4 doesn’t match some of their ratings. This is not a show we foresee airing alongside another A-tier show, which means it’s going to be saved for a bit even when it is done filming. Sure, we are aware that it’s going to be coming at some point in 2023, but probably not until at least the late spring or early summer … whenever Succession season 4 is over.

Then, you have another big question mark here in The Idol. What is HBO going to do with this show? It remains one of their bigger mysteries. The pop-music drama from executive producer Sam Levinson has been teased for months and yet, there is no solid date for it still. Is it going to be billed as an A-tier show? If it is, be prepared for that to push True Detective season 4 potentially into the fall. That may be frustrating, but it also wouldn’t be a major issue.

For those who are unaware, the new season (which features Jodie Foster and is set in Alaska) is separate from the other three, just as is always the case here. We don’t anticipate the network rushing it along for any reason.

The best chance we have at an announcement is that at some point this spring, we’ll get either a premiere date or something close to it. If it’s before that … well, let’s just say we’ll be surprised.

When do you think we will be able to actually see the arrival of True Detective season 4?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do that, stay here for some additional updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







