Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 4 spoilers: The funeral

Next week you’re going to have a chance to see Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 4 and with that, a hope for more information. Rowan at the moment is still a woman very much lost; she’s started to find at least one person she thinks that she can trust in Sip. However, can she really feel that stable about that relationship?

Let’s just remind you of this at the moment — Rowan’s entire life has been completely upended over the last several episodes. Nothing feels the same for her, and it’s probably going to lead to more big questions and confusion coming up.

After all, one of the key settings for episode 4 (titled “Curiouser and Curiouser”) is Deirdre’s funeral. If there was ever a time to further examine what it means to be a Mayfair, isn’t that it?

Below, you can check out the full Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 4 synopsis with other

At Deirdre’s funeral, Rowan is plunged into the world of the infamous Mayfair family; Uncle Cortland and Aunt Carlotta present diverging views on Lasher; Rowan must choose whom to trust and face the dire consequences; Sip identifies Deirdre’s killer.

What we love about where the show is at right now is that they are being rather patient when it comes to unraveling the mythology. Obviously, anyone who is an enormous fan of Anne Rice has an instant advantage when it comes to understanding this story — yet, it does still feel very much accessible to everyone, and that is essential to making the story as a whole successful. We do envision that things are going to get more chaotic and Rowan will find herself in a position where she has to put some of her new-found powers to use. The question is when — is it episode 4, or some other point down the road? Those questions are going to be out there for a good while…

