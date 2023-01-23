Is NCIS new tonight on CBS with season 20 episode 12?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We’ve already had a chance to see two new episodes this month; is that going to continue?

Luckily, this is where we can come in and share some good news! You will be getting the entire cast back once again at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and with an episode titled “Big Rig.” This is going to be a big one for Wilmer Valderrama as he’s going to do whatever he can to help Dale Sawyer, his one-time frenemy and a guy who relied on him for advice out in the field. We expect a lot of action from start to finish here, but also a little bit of humor and levity courtesy of Timothy McGee.

To get a few more details now all about what’s coming, go ahead and read the full NCIS season 20 episode 12 synopsis:

“Big Rig” – When an old pal of Torres’ comes to him – disheveled and bloodied – for guidance amidst an undercover FBI operation and then disappears, NCIS helps track him down. Also, McGee prepares to be a contestant on a popular game show, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This is a story that will push Torres to the limit, and also test everything that he’s worked on when it comes to himself the past couple of years. It’s going to be pretty electric to watch, and it may be the best material Valderrama has had in a good while.

Is this the last episode for the month of January?

It looks like it, but we’ll have a little more to share on this a little later in the evening. Keep your eyes peeled for more news on that!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

