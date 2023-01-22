Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date: Netflix’s summer plan?

If you find yourselves craving some Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date news, can anyone really blame you at this point? We’re over two and a half months from the first half of the season arriving on Netflix, and the stakes here are now higher than ever. This is no longer about just saving the passengers; instead, it’s about saving the whole world.

So what can we anticipate at this point when it comes to getting the show back? We don’t think that the streaming service has any desire to rush it along, mostly because there’s no need to. They picked up the series following its cancellation to fill some holes on their schedule, and that is most likely what the remaining episodes will look to do. They’re going to plug in the rest of Manifest where they don’t have another top-tier hit on the schedule to keep subscribers engaged, and the big question is simply a matter of when that is.

From the outside looking in, our current sentiment is that we’re going to be seeing the show back in late spring or early summer, largely due to the fact that this would be before other big hits like Virgin River and/or The Witcher. This gives even more life to the idea that the episodes will be back around June 2. This would give Netflix an opportunity to perform really well for months with these three shows, in addition to whatever they put around them.

The reason why these big hits need to be spaced out is rather simple: It is about retaining subscribers for as long as possible. It’s not cheap to have Netflix anymore, and they have to work to ensure this remains valuable for everyone to spend their hard-earned money. Manifest is one of those shows that people will pay specifically to see, and they have to then figure out how to keep those subscribers once they have them.

If we see Josh Dallas and company before June, we’ll consider it a welcome surprise. We’re just trying to have reasonable expectations right now.

When do you think we are going to see Manifest season 4 episode 11 arrive on Netflix?

