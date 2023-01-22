Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: More hype; the wait

The wait for Power Book IV: Force season 2 is pretty darn tiresome at this point; there is almost no doubt about that.

Let’s just put it this way; at this point last year, we were just a couple of weeks from seeing the Joseph Sikora series back on the air. This time around, however, we’re more than likely a few months from seeing it back! This is a real test of our patience, even if we remain hopeful that the show is going to be worth the wait.

If you didn’t see our recent tease on the subject, even Sikora himself thinks there’s a good chance that the show will be back in May. We hope this is what Starz opts to do, mostly because it’s nice to have a light at the end of this metaphorical tunnel. We should also note here that the network really doesn’t have any reason to wait longer than this or early June, given that this is probably when Power Book II: Ghost is going to wrap up.

So will Power Book IV: Force season 2 be worth the wait? Joseph seems to think so, noting in a new post on Twitter that it is a “GREAT season” coming up and can’t wait for a date to be announced. We know that Gary Lennon is stepping in as showrunner, and he knows the Tommy character backwards and forwards dating back to the original Power. It could also be an epic Tommy Egan revenge tour following the death of Liliana. (Personally, we still think that killing this character off was an error and we’re rooting for some way she magically survives. That may be unrealistic, but still.)

Odds are, we’ll get some sort of proper premiere-date announcement when we get around to late winter or early spring; let’s just cross our fingers and hope for something good then.

