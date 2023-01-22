Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? We know that we’ve seen the show be on hiatus since January 1; just by virtue of that alone, it could make sense to get it back on the air now, right?

Well, just because something makes sense in our mind doesn’t mean it’s what we are going to get.

The Kevin Costner series is unfortunately still on break tonight, and we’re going to be waiting a little while longer to see it back. How long? Just think in terms of the summer. Yes, that’s all they have officially given us at this point. We recently wrote a piece outlining the case that the show comes back in July, and there is a great case to be made for that. Production for the next batch of episodes will be underway very soon, and that makes us all the more optimistic that they will be wrapped in the spring. This then gives the post-production team plenty of time to edit together the rest of the season and get us set for whatever the future is going to be.

At some point during the rest of the hiatus…

Could we learn about a Yellowstone season 6 renewal? Is that too much to ask. We of course remain confident that there is going to be another batch of episodes coming down the road, but we do think it would be rather helpful to just know this before we start watching season 5 episode 9. Also, it would give creator Taylor Sheridan a lot of time to plot out the next part of the story, as well. While we don’t think this is a show meant to be around for another five or six years, there’s clearly enough story still out there for it to last a little while longer.

When do you think we will start to get more teases regarding Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 at the Paramount Network?

