The Mosquito Coast canceled at Apple TV+; no season 3

After two seasons, a tropical setting, and a heck of shocking season 2 finale, the story of The Mosquito Coast will not continue.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, the folks at Apple TV+ have opted to not move forward with another season of the drama — which is especially a shame since there was a lot of material left to adapt and big questions that we were waiting to see answered. Now, those opportunities simply are not going to be there.

Judging from the fact that this cancellation came quickly after the end of season 2, it tends to suggest that this is a decision that the streaming service was circling for a good while. The viewership may not have been there to produce more of the show, especially relative to the cost.

One of the most important things to remember here in general is that being a part of the streaming world is not what it once was. We saw a massive gold-rush of content when a lot of these companies were first starting up and now, we’re seeing many of them cut back. Apple TV+ has yet to even be anywhere near as brutal as Netflix or HBO Max, who have each made some pretty bold decisions over the course of the past couple of months.

We suppose that in theory, there is a chance that a season 3 could end up coming back somewhere else, but we wouldn’t say to be optimistic about it. You have to find a willing home for the series so soon after the show was canceled, and we’ve already noted that streaming services aren’t in the business of picking up a lot of other content. This may be it for the show, as sad as it may be to say it.

