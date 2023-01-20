The Blacklist season 10: Where is the key art?

What’s going on when it comes to The Blacklist season 10? This is a question we’ve pondered many times already, and we imagine we’ll continue to do so until NBC actually lifts the veil on something.

Think about is this way: The James Spader drama is coming back in just over a month! Yet, as of this writing there is still no promo, key art, or any other good stuff to discuss when it comes to the show’s future. Of course, we hope that this changes soon! We just want to figure out when that will be…

In particular, let’s go ahead and pose the question about the key art — otherwise known as the official poster for the new season. The image above is the one from season 9, which features Reddington desperate for revenge following the death of Liz Keen. That did define a big chunk of the story from start to bottom, and we tend to imagine that season 10 will have a theme of its own. Based on what we saw at the end of season 9, the easy assumption is that this new season will revolve around Blacklisters from the past coming back, desperate to get revenge on Reddington in whatever way that they can.

For season 9, the key art was released on September 23, a good four weeks from the premiere. Given that the show is starting this time on February 26, it makes some sense to think that NBC will release something by the end of this month. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that they actually do; there is a lot of stuff we’re excited to see on the show moving forward!

What do you think we’re going to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 art?

Do you think it will include any final-season announcement? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

