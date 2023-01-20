SWAT season 6 episode 12 return date for Shemar Moore, cast

Want to know the SWAT season 6 episode 12 return date over on CBS? Following what you see tonight on the network, of course it makes a little bit of sense to want more!

With that in mind, let’s start off here by sharing a little bit of the bad news — after all, there is no reason to sit on that here. There is not going to be a new episode on the network next week, just as there is not for timeslot companions Fire Country and Blue Bloods. What’s going on here?

Well, to put this in the most simple of terms, the network is simply making us wait until we get around to February sweeps to see something more. For those unaware, that is a very important time for every broadcaster under the sun to get the word out about all of their upcoming releases. We of course tend to think that we’re going to be seeing multiple episodes air for Shemar Moore and the rest of the cast, and it will begin on Friday, February 3.

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing there really isn’t that much more to share when it comes to the finer details, but that’s something that will most likely change over the course of the next week or so. It only benefits this show to try and set the stage further for what lies ahead — after all, why wouldn’t they? This is a show that does routinely bring so much action and drama to the table, and this season in particular they’ve done a great job of making Hondo’s story more personal as he prepares to be a family man. It’s a natural evolution to this character we’ve come to care for so much over time.

