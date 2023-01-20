Blue Bloods season 13 episode 11 spoilers: Could Danny remarry?

Tonight on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 11 arrive — and with that, another big Danny Reagan story!

Are we going to see Donnie Wahlberg’s character thinking about getting married again? It goes without saying, but this is something that fans have wondered about for a long time. Danny doesn’t even have a girlfriend at the moment, but it has been some time since he lost Linda. We know that there are a lot of Danny / Baez ‘shippers out there and even if the producers don’t go in that direction, we imagine there will be other options that surface, as well.

The preview that we’re here to discuss today from tonight’s “Lost Ones” isn’t meant to be tied to one specific love interest for Danny; rather, it’s about some advice that Frank has given him. In one of the sneak peeks for this episode (watch at the show’s official YouTube page), you can see Frank have a chat with his father Henry about some advice he handed down. To be specific, he told Danny to not follow his lead when it comes to his love life. That means that he’d like to see Danny get married again, but obviously the final decision on that is his and his alone.

For the writers, we’re sure that one of the big challenges here is trying to find a way to introduce another major character to the story, given that this show has at this point stories for Danny, Jamie, Erin, Frank, and Eddie in just about every episode. Sometimes one of these characters takes a back seat and that’s it. This is without even mentioning the other characters like Henry, Baez, Anthony, Joe Hill, or Frank’s advisers! There is only so much room for stories that can be crammed into a give season.

Still, we’re excited to see this matter brought to the table — we’ll just have to wait and see how much it is addressed at the end of the day.

Related – Take a look at some other news on the subject of Blue Bloods, including more insight on what lies ahead

Is there anything you are especially excited to see entering Blue Bloods season 13 episode 11?

Be sure share right now in the attached comments. Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







