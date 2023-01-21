Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: A Super Bowl possibility?

Within this piece, we’re excited to talk a little bit about a Ted Lasso season 3 idea that we’ve been bouncing around for a while. Also, it’s something that would make a lot of sense for the folks over at Apple TV+.

To be specific, we’re talking here all about the idea of a Super Bowl commercial. It is the biggest television event of the year. It’s also a perfect chance for the streamer to share an official premiere date. You will never have more eyeballs on you, and we do think that this is one of the few shows out there that actually does merit the cost of an ad. You know that it’s actually going to be worth it at the end of the day!

In terms of the timeline for a season 3 premiere, you can also argue here that this makes a certain degree of sense, as well. Earlier this week, Apple TV+ confirmed at their TCA Winter Press Tour event that new episodes are going to be coming this spring. That’s a pretty wide window in terms of when the show could come out, but the Super Bowl is really just a month and a half / two months from the beginning of it. That’s an optimal time to announce a premiere date and/or reveal some sort of trailer for what’s ahead.

So what are the chances that the streamer actually does this? Probably less than 50%, though we say that mostly because these ads are so expensive and we’re not here to tell anyone, including a massive corporation, how they should spend their money. If there was ever a show to have a spot during the big game, though, it has to be this one. We really can’t think of a better candidate when you consider the impact the ad would have and also the awareness it would raise for the new season.

