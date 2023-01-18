Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Now confirmed for spring?

It sure has taken a long time, but Apple TV+ has finally announced a premiere date window for Ted Lasso season 3. With that being said, though, they’ve yet to narrow it down further than that.

At the end of the streaming service’s TCA Winter Press Tour event today, we finally got confirmation that the award-winning Jason Sudeikis comedy is going to be returning at some point this spring. That’s been widely speculated ever since fellow comedy Shrinking was announced for January 27 — it seemed highly unlikely the two would air at the same time, especially since they shared talent behind the scenes.

Obviously, we anticipate some more specifics on a date, and the overall story, to be revealed over the next several weeks.

To go along with the reveal, the streaming service DID also share a first-look photo at the new season, one featuring Ted having some sort of discussion with new West Ham manager Nate Shelley, who defected from AFC Richmond at the end of season 2. The rival team is now owned by Rebecca’s ex-husband Rupert, and we imagine that conflict this season will come from many fronts. Personally, we still don’t think that Nate the Great is beyond redemption; he is clearly a broken person who is acting on his deepest insecurities. Through much of season 2 he felt neglected by Ted in favor of Roy Kent and felt the need to talk down to others to compensate for how he was once treated. There is a LOT to dive into this season, and we’re curious to see how things go. (You can see the aforementioned photo over at The Hollywood Reporter.)

Now, let’s just hope that this season will somehow live up to what is a pretty impossible amount of hype that has been build up here over a long period of time.

