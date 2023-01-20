Snowfall season 6 filming wraps; ‘the end of an era’

If you weren’t emotional enough about Snowfall season 6 being the final one for the FX drama, you’re going to be with this story. After years upon years of hard work, we now know that production is 100% done leading into the show’s return next month.

In celebrating the show’s greatness, you also can’t forget about the incomparable work of the late John Singleton, who put such an enormous stamp on this show and is gone far too soon. Without him, there would be no Snowfall, and the cast and crew have told the rest of the story in his honor.

In a new post on Instagram, you can see cast member Gail Bean (Wanda) make it clear that production is over, calling it “the end of an era.” She also indicated that “John would be proud,” and we 100% believe that this is the case. The storytelling on this show has been emotionally devastating at times, but also authentic to this world and these characters. Few other series have showed the widespread impact of an empire like Franklin Saint’s, as well as how quickly it all can be taken away. The story of Snowfall is rooted in a painful history, and so much credit has to be given to the writers, plus Damson Idris and the rest of the cast, in bringing it to life.

We’ve said this before and we’ll say it again, but we don’t expect a happy ending for most of these characters. We’d like for at least someone to make it out of this and live to tell the tale, but if we had any expectations, we’re just setting ourselves up to be heartbroken later. For the time being, there is totally no reason to do that.

What do you think we’re going to see moving into Snowfall season 6 over on FX?

