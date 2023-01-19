The Last of Us season 2 renewal: How soon will we get it?

Based on what we’ve learned this week alone, one thing feels clear: We will be getting The Last of Us season 2 at some point down the road. It is mostly a question of when.

After all, just think about what we saw in terms of ratings this weekend! We’ve already reported that the show posted over 4 million viewers in its first day alone, which makes it the biggest start for an HBO series, House of the Dragon excluded, since the start of Boardwalk Empire. That is HUGELY impressive. Even if the show is based on an established IP, there is still a huge challenge associated with getting people to check out what you’re bringing to the table.

At this point, it does feel inevitable that folks behind the scenes at the network are already trying to think about season 2 timelines and how to make it happen — clearly, there’s established material out there already to do more, so that is not a concern. We do think that they will take their time developing and/or making the next part of the show, mostly because that’s the sort of thing that they do. It wouldn’t shock us at all if we’re waiting until 2025 even to see the next season air.

Just know that more episodes are almost certainly coming. With the critical acclaim for the premiere, we tend to expect that the viewership for episode 2 will be just as strong, if not stronger, as what we’ve seen already. If that turns out to be the case, they could come out and issue a green light — they’ll have no real reason to wait any longer on that.

When do you think we’re going to get an official The Last of Us season 2 renewal soon?

