How I Met Your Father season 2 spoilers: A This Is Us connection?

Entering How I Met Your Father season 2 on Hulu next week, it makes sense to expect connections to How I Met Your Mother. What about This Is Us? Well, that’s an entirely different story.

Here’s the important thing to remember when it comes to potential crossovers between the show: Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger worked as executive producers on This Is Us prior to doing the Hulu comedy. With that in mind, they do have a little bit of flexibility and an understanding of both works.

Speaking to TV Insider, here is what Aptaker in particular had to say about some sort of “crossover” that could be coming down the road:

“We do have one fun This Is Us crossover surprise coming later this year that we’ve already shot … So there’s one in the bag and we hope for many more.”

Of course, the term “crossover” in itself can have a number of different meanings. We don’t necessarily think that the Pearsons are going to show up and start hanging out at the bar for drinks! It may just mean actors who appeared on one show could come over to this one; or, it may just be a number of Easter eggs. We welcome all of that stuff, mostly because it does serve as a nice, fun little way to remind viewers of a show that they loved for so many years.

This is where we should also go ahead and note that we are still eager for a This Is Us spin-off focusing on the next generation of Pearson family members … not that there is any buzz out there that we’re going to see this happen.

