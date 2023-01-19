For those of you who have been very-much eager to get a Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 10 premiere date, let’s just say we’ve got some great news.

Today, the folks over at HBO have revealed that come Sunday, February 19, you are going to see the Emmy-winning late night show back on the air. It probably goes without saying, but there is a lot of HUGE stuff you can expect from start to finish here — think in terms of more hilarious main segments, and opportunities to actually learn something. This is probably what a number of people out there expected insofar as a start date goes; this is what HBO has done over the years with the series, so why change it now?

For those wanting to know how the network is describing the new season, just take a look at the attached synopsis:

Comedian, actor, and writer John Oliver returns for a brand-new tenth season of his acclaimed half-hour series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER. A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the weekly series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today’s pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain. Shot in New York, season ten features the show’s weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces.

One of the things we have wondered about for a while is whether or not this could be the final season of the show, mostly due to the fact that this is such a sensible spot to end it, all things considered. After all, ten years is a long time for anyone to do a television show! However, there is nothing in HBO’s announcement about that today, so that does give us more hope in regards to the future.

