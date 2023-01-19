The Blacklist alum Amir Arison cast in new Apple TV+ series

For those of you excited to see more of The Blacklist alum Amir Arison on TV, we come bearing some great news today!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the actor (who, of course, was a series regular as Aram for the bulk of the series’ run) has now joined the upcoming eight-episode Apple TV+ series Sinking Spring. It comes from executive producer Ridley Scott, and is being written by Peter Craig of Top Gun: Maverick fame. Brian Tyree Henry is set as the lead. Arison’s role, to be specific, is that of Mark Nader, described as the Supervisory Special Agent in the DEA. We should also note that Better Call Saul alum Michael Mando is involved, just in case you needed another reminder that the show is high quality.

Following his departure from The Blacklist at the end of the season 9 finale, Arison went on to star in The Kite Runner on Broadway; some other recent credits include Hulu’s acclaimed The Dropout as well as Billions. He’s been busy, even beyond playing Aram!

We should go ahead and note here that while Arison is no longer a series regular on the James Spader drama, the door seems to be very much open for a potential return someday. Arison was on set to help the show celebrate its 200th episode late last year, and seems to have nothing but super-positive relationships with the entire cast and crew. You never know — someday, Reddington and the rest of the FBI Task Force could ask for a little bit of help from a certain tech-savvy friend of theirs!

Remember, season ten of The Blacklist is going to premiere on Sunday, February 26.

