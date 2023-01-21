Outlander season 7 premiere date: Impact of season 8 news

As we prepare now for an Outlander season 7 premiere date announcement at Starz, it’s clear we’re in a different spot than before.

After all, just think about the news over the past few days! On Thursday, it was officially confirmed that the show is going to be coming to a close with a season 8, and that’s a bittersweet thing to think about. This show completely revolutionized this network, and it’s been hard to think about a time when we could be saying goodbye! Yet, we also recognize that all shows do end, and this is an expensive production and not even one that the network has full ownership of. Basically, they have to share a lot of profits with outside entities.

So does this news change at all when you should expect season 7? We don’t have to make this altogether complicated: It doesn’t. We get the feeling that the cast and crew have known for a good while that season 8 was going to be the end, even if it wasn’t 100% a sure thing. Starz may have felt the same way when we go back and look at past quotes. We tend to think that the schedule for this upcoming season was set knowing full well there are ten more episodes coming after it ends.

Here’s what we could see happening now — we know that we’re getting, at least, the first half of season 7 this summer. (We tend to think late June or July, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.) It’s possible that all sixteen episodes for this season air consecutively, but we tend to think that Starz will split it up. That would enable them to air the second part of season 7 in early 2024, and from there, they could have the final season ready to go in 2025. That would ultimately give production all the necessary time to prepare, and they can also figure out where the Blood of My Blood prequel fits in between all of this.

