Outlander: Blood of My Blood prequel greenlit; more details

While there was some bittersweet news today when it comes to Outlander season 8 being the final season, we can also share the latest on the prequel! Today, Starz confirmed that Outlander: Blood of My Blood is officially a go, not that this comes as that great of a surprise. From the moment that the prequel was put in development, it made sense that we’d have a chance to see it.

In the end, remember this: While the original show is winding down, there are so many avenues around Jamie and Claire’s story that could be explored. This is a way to have more storytelling in this universe, and also probably at a much smaller price tag than one that has been around for almost a decade.

For those unaware Blood of My Blood is a ten-episode series that “will center on the lives and relationship of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.” In a statement, here is what showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts had to say:

“‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain. … The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that ‘Outlander’ fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with season eight, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the ‘Outlander’ universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans.”

When will the prequel air?

That remains to be seen. We wouldn’t be super-shocked if this show comes out between seasons 7 and 8, but it would also make sense for it to be there after the flagship show is done. We also wouldn’t be stunned if there are some other prequels or spin-offs announced down the road; so much will depend on viewership!

