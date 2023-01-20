The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: The likely months

What could the season 3 premiere date be for The White Lotus? We tend to imagine that in the weeks ahead, this question will keep coming up. It is a function of seeing the actors at various awards shows, especially since there are so many actors keep getting nominated!

The unfortunate thing is that since so many of these said actors aren’t going to be around for a season 3, they aren’t going to have that much to say about it. Even if they were a part of it, they still wouldn’t have all that much to say! Just consider the fact that there is no confirmed location as of yet for the show, let alone a filming timeline. That’s the sort of thing that we could be waiting for a pretty long time to get info on, depending on how long it takes some of the scripts to be written.

Because of all of this, we tend to think that it’s going to be a long time to see the third season, even if this show is one that tends to do shorter runs. We’d be shocked if it is back this year, and we also don’t think it will be around in January 2024 — that spot is probably reserved for Euphoria season 3.

So when could you see it? We tend to think there are three different possibilities floating around out there.

March 2024 – This is what you could see in the event that the show airs immediately after Euphoria season 3, but before House of the Dragon. What happens with The White Lotus and the fantasy epic will be interesting — the latter takes a lot longer to make, but it is also starting up production sooner.

May 2024 – This is the earliest we could envision season 3 airing in the event that it airs after House of the Dragon — because of how that show is scheduled, we don’t tend to think that April is much of a possibility.

June 2024 – Go ahead and consider this a possible worst-case scenario for the show. Even still, is it really that bad for this to be a source of summer escapism?

