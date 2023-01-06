The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: When to reveal it

We’ve got a little distance now from the end of The White Lotus season 2, but that’s not stopping us from wanting more! A season 3 is 100% coming, and there are at least a couple of potentially-compelling teases out there. Take, for example, the idea that Eastern religion could be explored here, or that we could be heading off to Asia.

So how will HBO reveal a little more about this season, leading up of course to the big premiere date? There are a few different things that are well-worth talking through here.

First and foremost, let’s get into the rather simple fact that the premium cable network will share at least some stuff long before we know when the series is coming back. We don’t think they’ll shy away from announcing any returning cast members, or also indicating who the newcomers are / what the setting will be. The only major spoiler that’d be revealed in here is if Haley Lu Richardson (pictured above) comes back and we get some justice for Tanya — though that’s something that would probably just make people happy.

We tend to think the date itself will be unveiled 1) on the other side of production and 2) when we have more or less a few months to go until the show actually comes back. You don’t want to reveal anything so early that viewers get bored of the promotional process. However, you also don’t want to announce something too late! There has to be some sort of middle ground here, however difficult that may be to find.

What we are looking at, right now

The most likely scenario is that season 3 launches in the first half of 2024. If that happens, we could get a premiere date near the end of this year or in January / February of next year. So much of it will depend on when filming gets underway, but also what some of HBO’s needs are when it comes to their schedule.

