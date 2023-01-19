Home Economics season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Is Home Economics renewed for a season 4? Following tonight’s big finale, it is understandable you may be wondering that.

Also, it’s understandable that you may be shocked that this was the finale at all. Since all of the other Wednesday-night comedies on ABC are sticking around for a while, we more than understand if you wanted the same thing here. Unfortunately, it’s just not going to happen … at least for now.

So is there going to be a season 4 during the 2023-24 season? ABC has yet to say, and the show’s creative team behind the scenes is as uncertain as anyone. Speaking on this subject further to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Michael Colton had to say:

We hope it’s a season finale. We’re optimistic. We know the network is very happy with the show. And we have a very devoted fan base. We’re just waiting for the right people to weigh in. It’s a process. But we’re planning to come back. We have a lot more stories to tell. We’re hopeful.

So why did we get a shorter season?

Well, that is due mostly to the network’s real estate. There are only so many timeslots that they have for half-hour comedies this season and because of that, they had to make some room somewhere. Both The Conners / The Goldbergs have been around for a long time, whereas Abbott Elementary has proven itself to be an awards-show darling. It was inevitable that Home Economics was going to be the show to get the shaft here, even if the idea of that is pretty frustrating.

Hopefully, we’re going to hear about some renewal news one way or another by the spring — the worst-case scenario, cancellation aside, is that ABC announces something right around when they make their schedule clear in May for the fall.

Do you want to see a Home Economics season 4 renewal on ABC down the road?

