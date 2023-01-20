Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 13 episode 11 news

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that we’re ready to dive into season 13 episode 11 at this point, especially since we’ve had a good run of stories as of late.

So are we going to have that very opportunity? In a word, yes. There IS going to be another episode coming in a matter of hours titled “Lost Ones,” even though unfortunately, it looks like it’s going to be the final one for the month. There will be a hiatus after this and we’ll have to wait and see where things go from there.

As for what we can say about this particular episode to get you excited, let’s just say that we’ve got a chess champion, a complicated story for Erin amidst her campaign for DNA, and Jamie facing a pretty darn dangerous situation when it comes to his past.

To get a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full season 13 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Lost Ones” – Danny and Baez’s investigation into the death of a chess hustler is complicated by interference from the victim’s son. Also, Erin is offered an endorsement of her run for D.A. by an influential Harlem pastor in exchange for a professional favor; Gormley comes to Frank with a request regarding a disabled officer who has a connection to Danny; and Jamie tries to make amends with a man he regrets putting away as a young officer, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We’ve enjoyed getting a somewhat-serialized story involving Erin this season; with that being said, though, let’s cross our fingers in advance that we have a chance to actually see the election by the end of the season. We don’t want to be left hanging forever here!

