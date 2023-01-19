Walker season 3 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Blinded by the Light’

Are you curious to learn a little more about Walker season 3 episode 10 on The CW next week? We certainly don’t blame you! There is a good bit to prepare for with this episode, titled “Blinded By the Light.” It’s a chance to see some secrets revealed, some major twists, and of course a lot of conflict between characters. Can you really be all that surprised about that? We sure aren’t.

Before we go any further here, be sure to check out the full Walker season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

KEEPING SECRETS – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) is tipped off that Grey Flag may still have him as their prime target. Meanwhile, Captain James (Coby Bell) has discovered that Cordell and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) weren’t truthful about some top-secret information and Trey’s (Jeff Pierre) involvement in the prior week’s case lands him in hot water. Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) disagree on how ready Cordell is to handle his responsibilities, while Liam (Keegan Allen) continues to pursue his new business venture, despite his dad’s displeasure over his son’s new partner. Russell Friend wrote the episode directed by Kevin Berlandi (#310). Original airdate 1/26/2023.

We’ll admit that one of our big questions right now with the show has less to do with the present and more with the future. Are we getting a season 4? The CW, despite having new ownership and promising a lot of big changes, did recently renew All American for more. That means that there is at least a partial interest in keeping some established shows around. We would think that Walker would be high on the list just based on what we’ve seen from it over the past few years, but we’re on the outside looking in and the executives have the final say on a lot of this.

So long as there are some big, compelling stories coming up, we’re going to say that there’s hope!

