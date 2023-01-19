Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS with season 1 episode 12?

Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? Given that we’ve had new installments the past two weeks, why not want more?

Well, let’s just say that this is where we have a little bit of bad news to share: There is no installment coming to the network tonight. Rather than air installments for the rest of the month, the network has opted to save some of the good stuff for February sweeps. The plan now is for the series to return on Thursday, February 2, and hopefully, you’ll be pleased with what you’re going to see. After all, Lawrence is going to be back in the picture, and he’s going to be eager to get Margaret’s assistance!

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full season 1 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Psilo-Sibling” – Lawrence and the governor seek Margaret’s help with a personal legal matter related to the governor’s sister, and while Margaret is ecstatic to be of assistance, Lawrence refuses to let Todd anywhere near the case, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Feb. 2 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

In general, we do expect that there are going to be multiple episodes airing throughout the month of February, and we certainly hope it is a chance to flesh out these characters even more than we’ve seen so far (and to think, the writers have done a good job).

Of course, we’d also love to get some sort of season 2 renewal over the next month or so, especially since we saw the network already give one to Fire Country. Unfortunately, we recognize that nothing is a sure thing, and that’s why it is so important to either watch or stream as soon as possible.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news when it comes to So Help Me Todd

What do you most want to see when So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 12 does eventually air?

Be sure to share your thoughts and expectations now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for more news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







