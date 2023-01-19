Outlander season 7 premiere date: When will we know schedule?

It goes without saying that so many of us are eager to get an Outlander season 7 premiere date, and at this point, for good reason. While the folks at Starz have revealed that the show is coming back this summer, they haven’t said too much more than that.

So what we are curious to learn, just as much as the premiere date, is how they’re going to air the upcoming sixteen episodes. Conventional wisdom suggests that they will split them into parts much as they did during season 1, but they have yet to confirm that. The same goes for whether there are any other short hiatuses along the way, or if this show is going to follow the pattern of a number of other upcoming Starz series and premiere on Friday nights. All of things are significant in how viewers check out the show, and it would certainly be useful to get a lot of this insight a good bit of time in advance.

Rest assured, we do think that we will have answers to many of these questions prior to the show premiering, but it may not happen for at least the next couple of months. We tend to think that Starz will, more than likely, some of this will be announced at the same time the premiere date is, which we tend to think will happen at some point in the spring. The only thing that may remain a mystery is how long we’re waiting to see the second half of the season, provided that the show IS split up. That might be something that they wait to give some more info on until months after the first half airs.

Obviously, season 7 is poised to be one of the biggest we’ve seen for the series so far — consider what Jamie and Claire are up against with the Revolutionary War looming! At this point more than ever, there will be big decisions that a number of characters have to make about the future.

Related – Be sure to get some further information when it comes to Outlander right away

What are you most hoping to see at this point when it comes to Outlander season 7?

Be sure to let us know your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







