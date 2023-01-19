The Boys season 4 premiere date: Another filming update

In order for us to inch closer to an actual The Boys season 4 premiere date, filming has to be wrapped up — so just how close are we to that point?

Well, we are getting closer to the home stretch for production, but it’s important that we’re not at the end of it yet. According to Insauga.com, there is some production going on this week in Hamilton, Ontario — remember that much of the Toronto area and beyond is used to stand in for other locations on the Prime Video series. (If only one of the Seven had a power to change the weather — it has to be brutal filming in the weather this time of year.)

Ultimately, the producers are taking their time with filming this season, just as they often do. Why? It’s simple: There is no real reason for them to rush anything along! Just remember for a moment that there have been big breaks between seasons already and it’s always turned out fine in terms of viewership. Also, they know that there’s going to be a long post-production period after filming, regardless of what they do.

Because we do have Gen V premiering at some point later this year, at least we have the luxury here of knowing that there is something more coming up to look forward to — this isn’t going to be a situation where all of 2023 will be us sitting around waiting for some Vought-related content! Considering the fact the show is still filming, early 2024 feels the most realistic when it comes to an actual season 4 premiere date — we’ll have to see if that changes.

What are you the most stoked to see on The Boys season 4, no matter when it premieres?

Are you already prepared to have your jaw on the ground? Be sure to share right now in the comments!

