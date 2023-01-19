The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 16 spoilers: The final looms…

Next week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 16, you are going to see things once again go into high gear. What are we talking about here? Think in terms of a story stuffed full of twists and turns, and one that will also bring us ever closer to the final.

For weeks here, we’ve noted that some of these players needed to consider making some big moves and yet, they didn’t. Whether it was the tradition of taking out rookies or the risk of targeting real-life friends, there were a lot of big-time contenders who were left to sit around in the competition. Because of this, there are some serious threats that remain and inevitably, you’re not going to get them out in time.

Want to get a few more details on what lies ahead now? Then go ahead and check out the full The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 16 synopsis below:

With the final challenge quickly approaching, players worry that they have let a champion skate by for far too long. The winning pair is conflicted on which team they should nominate for elimination.

What all teams should do at this point

Go for broke. If someone gets mad at the move you make, there’s an easy response: It’s a game. Who cares if everyone comes back and you’re taken out early next time? If this is your one chance to win a final and you haven’t done it before, you need to swing for the fences!

Related – Be sure to get some further news on The Challenge: Ride or Dies right now

What are you expecting to see when it comes to The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 16?

At this point, who are you rooting for to win the final? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







