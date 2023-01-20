BMF season 2 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Runnin’ on E’

Curious to learn a little bit more about BMF season 2 episode 4? There is more good stuff coming to Starz soon! Next week’s new episode carries with it the title of “Runnin’ on E,” and it already looks like things are shifting within the family once again.

After all, Terry is now going to be the person running the show — at least for the time being. Early on this season he tried to put most of his energy into his car business, but circumstances changed. Of course, those circumstances led to Meech having his life on the line. Things are going to be different, and there are also going to be a wide array of problems coming up. We just hope you’re prepared for all of them!

To get a better sense of what’s coming, go ahead and check out the full BMF season 2 episode 4 synopsis:

With Meech barely out of the hospital and still bleeding out, Terry assumes command of BMF, yet BMF is ‘Runnin on E’ strapped for cash, out of product, and down to their last men. Terry tries to find a new supply, and plans to use one of his drivers to transport product to Lansing, where they can charge a premium, yet everything goes wrong. Targeted from all sides, with their enemies Detective Bryant and Lamar closing in, they have no choice… but to run.

Based on what we’re seeing here, it feels pretty darn clear that things are going to escalate all across the board … and that more lives will be in danger.

A quick reminder

There will be a new episode on February 3, but the series IS taking the weekend of February 10 off. More than likely, that is due to the Super Bowl and them not wanting to come up against too much else when it comes to competition.

